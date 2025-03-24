SF Union Square Chanel store badly damaged in attempted break-in

Police in San Francisco say no arrests have been made in an attempted break-in that badly damaged the Union Square Chanel store early Monday morning.

Police said an officer on patrol in the area observed a person ramming their vehicle into the store on the 100 block of Geary Street, but was unable to get inside.

Video shows the front gate of the store has been dented and glass on the front-facing window has been shattered.

Despite the police presence, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicles.

Then at 4:46 a.m., roughly 15 minutes after the Union Square attempted break-in, SFPD officers responded to a possible burglary at a McDonald's on the 600 block of Market Street.

Police said they met with the reporting party and saw signs of forced entry to the business. Once again, there was damage at the entrance but nothing appeared to have been stolen. No arrests in this case were made.

No information or suspect descriptions were provided by police in either case.

Police did not say if the incidents were connected, only characterizing them as "similar."

Both incidents remain under investigation.