SF Muni could see less cleanings as SFMTA warns of budget cuts

San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency is warning that the budget crunches it has been warning riders about is here.

Muni is working hard to make sure service isn't impacted, but that means other areas, like regular cleanings and repairs, could get pushed down the road.

Ridership on Muni continues to increase with an average of close to a half million boardings per day. But, the agency is still struggling with a projected deficit of $322 million by June of next year.

SFMTA's Chief Financial Officer, Bree Mawhorter, said that stark reality means it's asking departments to cut 5% to 7% from their budget, possibly meaning less frequent deep cleanings among other impacts.

"On the street side we may be experiencing longer queue times in response to 311 requests and on the internal side it may take us longer to pay vendors than it has in the past," said Mawhorter.

Riders say reliable safe service is critical.

"I go to SF State and I think students rely on the Muni heavily just as a safe option to get home," said Olivia Banuelos.

Some riders say the cuts could further erode ridership, with some passengers avoiding buses or trains if they aren't clean enough.

"If cleanliness is going to be cut, stations are going to start looking trashy," said Nancy. "I'm not going to be comfortable."

Tuesday's SFMTA board meeting was packed. Crossing guard Joel Kamisher urged the board not to look to balance its budget by hiring volunteer crossing guards. "Volunteers are good people," said Kamisher. "But, they might not show up if it's raining. They might not show up if it's hot weather, or they have something else to do."

The SFMTA has not made any cuts to the $4 million crossing guard program, and said due to a citywide hiring slowdown there are fewer crossing guards this year than last. But, the agency said it is working to bring on additional crossing guards.

Going forward the SFMTA said it will need to look at new funding models, supported by taxpayers, and less dependent on revenue streams like garages and fares.

"What we're looking to do is go to the voters in November 2026 for a regional ballot measure and then additionally in San Francisco, a local ballot measure that would go to just support the MTA," said Mawhorter.

The SFMTA will be holding workshops this fall and winter looking for new ways to raise cash, and areas where they can cut to save money.

