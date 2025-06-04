British Airways flight attendant found dancing naked in bathroom on flight from SFO

Expand / Collapse search

A flight attendant on a flight from SFO to London was arrested after he was found dancing naked inside one of the plane's restrooms.

SAN FRANCISCO - A British Airways flight attendant was arrested after he was found dancing naked in a restroom during a flight from San Francisco to London.

SFO to Heathrow

What we know:

The incident occurred May 25 on a flight from San Francisco International Airport to Heathrow Airport, according to the Metropolitan Police Service.

Police said the flight attendant disappeared during the in-flight meal service and was later found in a business-class lavatory.

Crew members dressed and restrained the flight attendant for the remainder of the 10-hour flight.

Upon landing, the 41-year-old was arrested by Metropolitan Police on suspicion of being unfit for duty.

He has since been released.

Authorities are investigating what led to the incident.

The Source:  Metropolitan Police Service

