Flight from SFO to Baltimore returns to San Francisco over burning smell

The Brief The flight was delayed several hours over the mechanical issue, according to United Airlines. A spokesperson for United confirmed the flight returned to SFO because of the burning smell.



A flight that took off from the San Francisco International Airport to Baltimore on Tuesday returned to SFO over a "plastic burning smell" in the plane's cabin, according to United Airlines.

The plane was scheduled to depart San Francisco at 9:10 a.m. and land in Baltimore at 5:31 p.m., airline records show. The flight has since been delayed until 1 p.m. because of the mechanical issue.

What they're saying:

"We apologize for the additional delay to your flight caused by an unforeseen crew-related issue. Please know that we are working diligently to address the situation and minimize the disruption to your travel plans. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused," the airline said on its website.

"Customers deplaned normally at the gate, and we’ve arranged for a different aircraft to take them to their destination," the spokesperson said.