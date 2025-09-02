Expand / Collapse search

Flight from SFO to Baltimore returns to San Francisco over burning smell

By
Published  September 2, 2025 1:03pm PDT
San Francisco International Airport
KTVU FOX 2
United3.jpg article

FILE - A United Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States on April 22, 2023.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The flight was delayed several hours over the mechanical issue, according to United Airlines.
    • A spokesperson for United confirmed the flight returned to SFO because of the burning smell. 

SAN FRANCISCO - A flight that took off from the San Francisco International Airport to Baltimore on Tuesday returned to SFO over a "plastic burning smell" in the plane's cabin, according to United Airlines. 

The plane was scheduled to depart San Francisco at 9:10 a.m. and land in Baltimore at 5:31 p.m., airline records show. The flight has since been delayed until 1 p.m. because of the mechanical issue. 

SEE ALSO: Oakland Port commissioners approve airport name change - and San Francisco is not pleased

What they're saying:

"We apologize for the additional delay to your flight caused by an unforeseen crew-related issue. Please know that we are working diligently to address the situation and minimize the disruption to your travel plans. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused," the airline said on its website.

A spokesperson for United confirmed the flight returned to SFO because of the burning smell. 

"Customers deplaned normally at the gate, and we’ve arranged for a different aircraft to take them to their destination," the spokesperson said. 

Ex-girlfriend of Delta pilot arrested at SFO also charged

Ex-girlfriend of Delta pilot arrested at SFO also charged

The ex-girlfriend of a Delta pilot, who was arrested after landing at San Francisco International Airport on child sex abuse charges, has also been charged in the case that involves her young daughter, according to prosecutors.

The Source: SFO, United Airlines.

San Francisco International AirportTravel