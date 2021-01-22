SFPD arrest four suspects in Tenderloin shootout

article

San Francisco police made four arrests in a Tenderloin shootout that left five people injured last Saturday.

Police on Friday said Cory Howard, 30, of Stockton; Karmal Howard, 44, of Antioch and Robert Mitchell, 44 of San Francisco are being held in the Jan. 16 gun battle at Eddy and Taylor streets.

A fourth suspect, who is still receiving medical attention, is expected to be booked upon his release from the hospital.

The shooting involved at least two groups shooting on the streets just after 9 p.m.

Three victims, all in their thirties, including one woman, were transported to a hospital in Oakland with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other men, both 44 years old, were taken to a San Francisco hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have seized evidence, including firearms, they said.

An SFPD investigation determined four of the people who were injured participated in the gun battle.

The four suspects named were all re-booked on various firearm-related charges.