SFPD arrests suspect accused of attacking veteran San Francisco commissioner

San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for attacking 70-year-old Gregory Chew, San Francisco's long-time commissioner.

Police say on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Chew was walking to his SOMA home when he was approached by a man, attacked and beaten.

On Sunday police say they arrested 34-year-old San Francisco resident Derrick Yearby for the attack. Yaerby was booked in San Francisco County jail on charges of aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, elder abuse, and great bodily injury enhancement.

SFPD says the investigation is still ongoing. They did not say what may have motivated the attack.

Anybody with information is asked to contact San Francisco police.