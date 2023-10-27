SFPD arrests man on suspicion of Market Street homicide

A 41-year-old man was arrested in San Francisco for allegedly stabbing an adult male victim early Thursday morning, police announced Friday.

Paul Durden was arrested on suspicion of the stabbing Friday morning around 7 a.m. and is currently being held at the San Francisco County Jail, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, San Francisco Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the 1800 block of Market Street. Once on scene, officers found an adult man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

"Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," SFPD said in a Facebook post. "Despite the life-saving measures of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in the hospital."

During the investigation, SFPD officers identified Durden as the suspect and issued a notice for his arrest.

Durden was arrested Friday near the intersection of Jerrold Avenue and Upton Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.