SFPD arrests man suspected of attacking two women along waterfront

The attacks happened 15 minutes apart. Officers went to Pier 19 at 6:55 a.m. after a woman was stabbed by a man who then got away on a bike.

Then at 7:10 a.m. police said they believe the same man attacked another woman with a tool at Pier 39.

Police found a man that matched the suspect’s description and detained him.

Both women were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. One had a bandage around her head as she was getting into an ambulance.

The situation came as a shock to Seattle resident Jon Santos who is visiting the Bay Area “It’s a little surprising to hear that because when I was looking around here this area seems pretty safe,” Santos said.

While the police continue to investigate, people spending the beautiful day on the Embarcadero are being vigilant

“Look out for others and just stay on your toes there’s nothing you can do you have to keep living your life,” said Linda Ephraim from San Francisco.