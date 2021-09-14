SFPD ask for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

article

San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in locating a child who went missing on Tuesday morning.

Bedelu "Sam" Rhodes was last seen near 450 Church Street when he walked away from Everett Middle School at around 8 a.m., according to police. He was headed southbound towards 18th Street.

Sam is considered at-risk due to his age and a medical condition.

Police describe the boy as 5'8" tall, 105 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt with dark-colored pants, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a blue, white, gray backpack with geometric designs.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you should contact police:

SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with ‘SFPD’.