Dozens arrested in San Francisco overnight drug bust at Jefferson Square Park

A multi-agency law enforcement operation was carried out in the overnight hours into Thursday morning at a San Francisco park. San Francisco police say the bust at Jefferson Square Park is part of an ongoing strategy to crack down on open-air drug markets.

Late Wednesday night, between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. law enforcement officials undertook the massive effort targeting the drug trade in the Western Addition neighborhood.

Dozens of officers and sheriff's deputies surrounded the park, taking dozens into custody. By the end of the operation, 86 people had been arrested.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Bill Scott said the crackdown in the park came after enforcement in other parts of the city pushed the drug trade to this location. Scott said this operation won't be the last.

"It was a massive undertaking," said Chief Scott. "So, it's not going to be something you see every single day. But, you will see this more often, and we're going to use this as a strategy to deal with this displacement that's haunted us."

Troubled area

Neighbors say the park had become a dangerous place at night, with drug dealers and users taking over after dark.

"I think they were doing some raiding around the Civic Center area," said Lupe Vargas. "So, I think a lot of people kind of like, migrated over here. I'm happy to hear that they're doing something about it."

Chief Scott said large-scale enforcement like the one at Jefferson Square Park are a challenge to organize with partner agencies, but it will be a big part of their strategy going forward, making sure no part of the city is left to fend for itself if drug traffickers move in.

Scott said Wednesday night's efforts netted nearly three dozen suspects who were already wanted by law enforcement.

"People had warrants already. San Francisco warrants, Alameda County warrants, Marin County warrants, Red Bluff, Emeryville, Clear Lake, Solano County," said Chief Scott. "The list goes on and on. So, these are people who already [had] been through the court system and were wanted."

What's next:

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the next step is to make sure those arrested are held accountable. "If it's incarceration that they need, then that will be the path that we set the course on," said DA Jenkins. "Everybody will have their appropriate consequences. That is what is going on in San Francisco."

Mayor Daniel Lurie, who ran on a platform of cleaning up the streets and cracking down on crime, pointed to the Jefferson Square Park enforcement as an indication that open-air drug markets are closed for business. "But, I have to tell you, and this is a message that I want everybody in this city to hear: If you are selling drugs in this city we are coming after you," said Mayor Lurie.

At this point, law enforcement and city leaders aren't tipping their hand about additional patrols or enforcement at the park, or where the next mass enforcement may come.

As for Jefferson Square Park, part of the strategy to keep the park free of the drug trade will be to add new lights to illuminate the park at night.

