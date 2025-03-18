The San Francisco Police Department released new information and video from last week's police shooting where one person was injured. The police flew a drone above the area to assist with this incident.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Saturday, March 8, on 41st Avenue in the Outer Sunset neighborhood.

Police said they were called by a resident who said a man was holding a handgun and yelling at their children to be quiet as they were playing in their own backyard.

From drone footage released at a virtual town-hall meeting on Tuesday, you can see the man pointing the gun over the fence. That's when officers fired several shots. However, SFPD Chief Bill Scott said at this point, it's not clear if the suspect fired his weapon first.

Suspect identified

The suspect is identified as 46-year-old Dmitri Hochstatter.

"Several officers reported that Mr. Hochstatter fired a shot. We are still investigating to confirm exactly what happened with that situation and we are not able to give you any conclusive answers at this point," Chief Scott said at the virtual town-hall meeting.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered from the scene. No officers were injured.

What's next:

An internal investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as well as an investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

SFPD's policy gives the department 10 days to hold a ‘town-hall’ meeting in shootings that involve their officers.

The Source SFPD virtual town-hall presentation