San Francisco police shoot allegedly armed suspect

San Francisco police officers shot a man allegedly armed with a gun and threatening his neighbors Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 4:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of 41st Avenue, according to officials.

Officials said officers tried to contact the suspect when the man fired his gun and an officer fired back, hitting him. The specific circumstances of why police were engaging with the man were not immediately released.

Paramedics responded to the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The department's internal affairs division, the department's investigative services detail, the Department of Police Accountability, and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office are all investigating the shooting.

Officials said that they will hold a town hall about the shooting within 10 days.

