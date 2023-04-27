SFPD homicide detectives at scene of shooting at Market & 4th streets, one person detained

San Francisco Police Department homicide detectives arrived to the scene of a shooting outside a downtown Walgreens Thursday evening.

It was first reported that one person was shot and injured downtown Thursday evening. SFPD said the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Market St. Police said one person was detained and is possibly involved in the shooting.

Officers who arrived to the scene located the victim suffering from gunshot injuries. They rendered aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

A young woman, who did not give her name, said she saw the shooting and that her 19-year-old friend from Sacramento was shot by a security guard.

"She was here with friends…she turns around walking out of the store, and all you hear is two gunshots, ‘boom boom’," the witness said. "We turn around, she on the floor, bleeding out."

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to come forward as they investigate.

The shooting happened in a very busy area. This is where Market, Stockton and Ellis Streets intersect near the Westfield Mall, the Levi's Store, and other popular shopping destinations.

The witness had also said she heard from police that the victim was in critical condition. That was before homicide detectives arrived to the scene.

Hermes, who did not give his last name, said he was coming from the pharmacy and heard the gunshots.

Authorities have not confirmed if the shooter was a security guard nor did they provide any names of the suspects or victim. Several interviews have also been conducted and officials said they are reviewing security footage to get a sense of what exactly happened.

SFPD said they will be working though the night on this case and will have more information in the morning.