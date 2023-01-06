SFPD investigating homicide after quadruple shooting in the Mission

article

San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a quadruple shooting in the Mission District early Friday morning.

Police officers responded to the shooting on the 600 block of Valencia, near 17th Street at around 1:53 a.m.

Officers found two female victims and two male victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid. The victims were transported to the hospital. Police said the two female victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The male victims both suffered life-threatening injuries. A 28-year-old male died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police did not release the identities of the victims or the deceased. Information on the circumstances of the shooting was not known.

There is no information yet about potential suspects.