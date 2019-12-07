SFPD investigating mid-morning officer-involved shooting

article

San Francisco police shot a suspect Saturday morning they say was trying to break into an occupied home. The suspect attacked an officer with a weapon before the shooting.

This happened on Capp Street and 23rd in the city’s Mission district.

Officer Robert Rueca said two officers who regularly patrol the area were called to a hot prowl burglary on Capp Street around 8:30 a.m.

“Officers made contact with a suspect matching the description of the suspect that broke in to the hot prowl burglary. The suspect then attacked and injured an officer. An officer involved shooting ensued." — Officer Robert Rueca, San Francisco Police Department.

At least one of the officers opened fire. The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital. The officer who was attacked also had to be transported for unspecified injuries.

“Both parties were conscious and breathing at the time,” said Rueca. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A business owner told KTVU she heard eight shots and looked out her window. She said she saw an officer bleeding on his face and from his eye.

A neighbor who said he was on Capp Street during the incident said the officer was punched, but police would not confirm that information.

A town hall meeting to discuss the shooting will be held within 10 days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.