SFPD makes arrest in August slaying in Mission District

San Francisco police have made an arrest in an August slaying in the Mission District.

Antonio Malik Rodgers-Alcala, 21, was taken into custody about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Schwerin Street in Daly City, police said.

As officers moved in to arrest Rodgers-Alcala, he attempted to run away but was quickly apprehended, police said.

Officers exercised a search warrant on Rodgers-Alcala's home and seized evidence related to the shooting death, police said.

The body of a victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found about 3 p.m., Aug. 18, in the 2400 block of Harrison Street, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.