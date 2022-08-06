SFPD officer involved shooting ends with suspect surrender, minor injuries

San Francisco police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting between officers and a suspect.

SFPD Assistant Chief David Lazar told KTVU his officers were attempting to detain a male suspects in his 50s on Shotwell St. when the man, who had 2 bikes, took off. Lazar says the suspect led officers to 17th St. and Shotwell St. when he started firing what officers believe to be blanks in the direction of police.

"That suspect took cover, the officers took cover and officers returned fire on the suspect," said Lazar. "Officers did everything they could to negotiate a surrender."

Lazar said after backup arrived at the scene the man surrendered and was taken into custody with minor injuries.

SEE ALSO: 1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland

Police say no one was hit by any gun fire. The investigation is on going.