1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured.

Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.

OPD says hours later, at 3:15 a.m., they responded to calls for another shooting. Police say when they arrived at the scene on the 1700 block of Broadway they found three people who had been shot. Two men were taken to the hospital where one was later pronounced dead, the other is in stable condition. The third victim, a female, transported herself ot the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Officials are investigating what may have led to the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

