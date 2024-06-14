Expand / Collapse search

SFPD officer and person making threats with knife hospitalized

By KTVU staff
Published  June 14, 2024 5:47pm PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
article

SFPD responding to a person barricaded in a vehicle who is allegedly armed with a knife. 

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco police officer and a person who was allegedly making threats with a knife were taken to a hospital on Friday as officers responded to McCoppin and Valencia streets. 

The officer's injuries are said to be non-life threatening.  The suspect with the knife was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. 

The police department negotiated with the individual who had apparently barricaded inside a vehicle. 

Police said they responded to the first block of McCoppin Street at 12:36 p.m. on the report of the knife threats. Police said officers arrived and made contact with the individual at Valencia and McCoppin. 

The suspect was eventually taken into custody at around 5:15 p.m. 

It is not clear how the officer and the suspect were injured. 

Featured

Pit bulls involved in violent attack on SF man euthanized
article

Pit bulls involved in violent attack on SF man euthanized

The two pit bulls that attacked a man walking home from the gym have been euthanized, according to San Francisco Animal Control.