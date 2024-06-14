SFPD officer and person making threats with knife hospitalized

article

A San Francisco police officer and a person who was allegedly making threats with a knife were taken to a hospital on Friday as officers responded to McCoppin and Valencia streets.

The officer's injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The suspect with the knife was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The police department negotiated with the individual who had apparently barricaded inside a vehicle.

Police said they responded to the first block of McCoppin Street at 12:36 p.m. on the report of the knife threats. Police said officers arrived and made contact with the individual at Valencia and McCoppin.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody at around 5:15 p.m.

It is not clear how the officer and the suspect were injured.