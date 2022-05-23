SFPD respond to broad daylight shooting near Mission District playground, no arrests

article

San Francisco Police Department on Monday responded to a shooting on 21st and Folsom streets in the city's Mission District.

Police said they responded to the scene near Jose Cornado Playground at 3:52 p.m. where they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not have any suspect information to share and no arrests have been made.

