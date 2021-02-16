SFPD say Visitacion Valley home-invasion robbery led to shooting

Police in San Francisco advised residents in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood to shelter-in-place while they investigated a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

SFPD said the shooting stemmed from a home-invasion robbery, but that no one was injured.

At 3:05 p.m. police said they responded to the 500 block of Campbell Avenue for a report of trespassers at a residence. Police said they saw two suspects fleeing a residence and that one of them fired a gunshot.

One of the fleeing suspects got into a vehicle being driven by a third suspect. The vehicle fled the scene. The other suspect fled on foot, but was detained in a nearby yard, police said.

SFPD said they did not discharge their weapons during this incident.

At around 4:30 p.m. SFPD alerted the community on Twitter to avoid the area of Tucker and Campbell avenues between Delta and Rutland streets. The alert was lifted about an hour later.

Police did not share information about the outstanding suspects or the vehicle they fled in. The incident remains under investigation.

San Francisco police advised residents to shelter-in-place as they investigated a shooting in the area of Tucker and Campbell avenues.

SkyFOX flew above the scene where there was a large police presence.

SFPD said to expect residual delays as they cleared out of the area.