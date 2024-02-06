SFPD station burglarized, police say

article

A San Francisco police station was burglarized, police said, and officers engaged in a struggle with the suspect, before an arrest was made.

It happened early Thursday morning at the San Francisco Police Department’s (SFPD) Northern District Station on Fillmore Street.

Police said shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers noticed a man inside a secure area of the station. They said he was not authorized to be there and "was in possession of department issued property."

Investigators did not expand on what that property was.

Officers approached the man and tried to detain him, but he resisted, according to police, who said a brief struggle then ensued.

The suspect was eventually detained and arrested.

He was identified as 35-year-old Samson Vasili-Hadjitoffi of San Francisco.

Vasili-Hadjitoffi was booked on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.



