San Francisco's last 'Patrol Special' is retiring: here's what that means

The only member left of a special patrol unit overseen by the San Francisco Police Department is fighting to keep it alive.

The Patrol Special Police has been officially been part of the city since 1856. The officer said the unit's services have helped to keep homes and businesses safe.

Officer Alan Byard patrols three beats in the city: the Marina, Cow Hollow and a part of Pacific Heights. He wears a police uniform and he's armed with a gun. He's trained by the San Francisco Police Department.

But he is not a police officer nor is he a security guard.

"We can do everything a police officer does. We make an arrest. We go back to the station. We write a report," said Byard.

He's what is known as a "patrol special."

The special unit was enshrined into the city charter 68 years ago. In its heyday, there were more than 450 officers. Byard is now the last man standing in the unit.

" I love San Francisco," said Byard. "This gives me a way to keep a part of San Francisco safe for other people."

Residents and merchants pay for his services to keep an eye on their homes and businesses.

"The needs that we have aren't emergency services. We just want an extra set of eyeballs," said Seth Chandler, owner of Witter Coin on Lombard Street. He's among Byard's clients.

With the shortage of police officers, Chandler said Byard's services are needed,

"He's intimately familiar with the area and it's easier in my mind to patrol it and make the area safe," said Chandler.

Byard works an overnight shift, five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday.

He says he keeps an eye on all the homes and businesses in the areas he patrols, not just the ones who pay for his services.

But Byard, who is 69, plans to retire soon.

But he hopes to work with a nonprofit and city officials such as Board of Supervisors president Aaron Peskin to revitalize and expand the unit.

"Under proper stewardship and supervision by the police commission and police department, we can get more bodies on the street by reinvigorating that," said Peskin.

After 47 years on the job, Byard says he wants to leave residents and merchants he's served in good hands.

He plans to clock out for the last time March 1.

"It's treating everyone like they're family," said Byard. "It's going to be tough to leave."

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.