SFPD to hold virtual town hall Friday to address last week's fatal police shooting

The San Francisco Police Department will be holding a town hall meeting Friday to discuss a shooting by police that killed a man last week.

Ryant Bluford, 41, of San Francisco was fatally shot on July 26 after he approached officers making an arrest near Fairfax Avenue and Catalina Street in the Bayview-Hunters Point, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

The officers making the arrest were in plainclothes, the department said, but two more uniformed officers arrived in a marked patrol vehicle and made contact with Bluford, which resulted in him being shot.

Bluford was allegedly carrying a firearm, but police didn't describe the gun or how it was displayed. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

It is not clear if he had any connection to the person being arrested, though police said he was "unrelated to the arrest."

As per San Francisco police protocol, any time there is a shooting by an officer, a town hall will be held within 10 days.

The virtual town hall will take place at 3 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on SFGovTV's Youtube channel at https://sfgovtv.org/SFPDTownhall230804.

San Francisco police command staff will make a presentation and then viewers can offer public comment. Participants may call (415) 655-0001 and use access code 2664 857 9135.

