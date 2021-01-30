SFPD warning about fake food deliveries

article

(BCN) -- Police in San Francisco are warning the public about recent incidents where imposters are pretending to be part of a senior service program and are going door to door.

The San Francisco Police Department issued the warning on Friday.

Police said a service provider for seniors in the city recently became aware of incidents in which subjects posing as meal delivery drivers contacted clients and asked to enter their homes.

The imposters wore clothes that were similar to the uniforms worn by meal delivery drivers and requested admittance to the homes to conduct a survey.

Police said there were also reports the subjects asked the clients for money, and in at least one instance, the subjects had a vehicle that had markings that resembled the official logo of the service provider.

The service provider has begun a campaign to notify clients of the suspicious activity.

