See adoptable animals from SFSPCA in Macy's store windows in Union Square this holiday season

The happiest time of the year is here once again! Adoptable animals from the San Francisco SPCA will be in storefront windows at Macy's in Union Square beginning Friday.

The annual holiday window event is in its 38th year. Each week from Wednesday through Sunday, shoppers and prospective adopters can stop by Macy's to see the animals.

The animals will be in windows between 12-6 p.m. until Dec. 31.

The SPCA is waiving adoption fees for all animals over the age of 5-months-old this holiday season.

In 2023, more than 600 animals were adopted during the holiday season, the SPCA said.

If you're not able to make it to Union Square, you can see the animals via KTVU's livestream through Dec. 29. The livestream will be available Wednesday-Sunday from 12-6 p.m. through Dec. 29. We'll have a live camera set up in the Macy's windows throughout the holiday season.

In partnership with KTVU, the SFSPCA will hold a pet toy drive on Dec. 14 to provide some holiday cheer for adoptable animals. The toy drive will take place at Winter Walk, along Stockton Street and O'Farrell Street in Union Square.