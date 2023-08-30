SFUSD faces looming loss of revenues because of declining enrollment

San Francisco Unified School District held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss what needs to be included in a new plan to address the problems it is facing. They include a looming loss of revenues due to declining enrollment.

The meeting was a discussion with no decisions.

Many people including board members describe the district's problems as years in the making and that the time to make changes is long overdue.

Community members and parents arrived early at the district office to attend the special meeting and workshop.

They came armed with signs to express their concerns about how Supt. Matt Wayne and the school board will address problems including declining enrollment, staffing shortages, aging school buildings and budget challenges.

"Our school needs a lot of repairs. I have a concern that maybe if they're accumulating a list, our school is 80% Latino and will probably be on a list," said parent Hans Hony.



Many parents are concerned that the district may close schools as a way of addressing problems.

"The teachers are amazing. It's convenient to home. That whole school is family," said parent Vanessa Castillo.

A district spokesperson said closures are a last resort and not part of the discussion during the special meeting.

Wayne said the district needs to make changes to better serve students.

"We shouldn't settle for a system that doesn't serve our Black and brown students, our students with disabilities, our English learners, our newcomers. They are our most vulnerable populations," said Wayne.

Each commissioner weighed in on problems the district needs to address in coming up with a comprehensive plan.

"We lose 500 to 700 credentialed teachers, staff a year. That's not sustainable, said school board commissioner Mark Sanchez.

Parents said any plan should include input from them.

"There's been an inclination for many years to disregard parent and family voice. In a lot of ways, parents and families have largely felt shut out of the process," said parent Supryia Ray.



Public comment came after more than two hours of discussion among the superintendent and the board,

"We need to see a plan where you speak to all of us at the times we're available to speak with you," said one woman who spoke at the podium during the meeting.

How much money the district gets from the state depends on enrollment.

With it declining, the district officials anticipate a loss of $5 million from 2025 to 2026. But that the loss could grow up to $30 million over time.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.

