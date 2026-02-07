SFUSD, teachers continue talks as parents prepare for possible strike

The Brief SFUSD and teachers union leaders resumed negotiations Saturday, ahead of a looming strike Monday if a deal isn't reached. Both sides remain at odds over pay, healthcare, special ed resources and other issues. Parents say they're worried about the logistics of a strike – from finding childcare to the impact on their kids' education.



San Francisco Unified School district officials and union leaders returned to the negotiating table Saturday in hopes of averting a looming teacher strike, as the clock ticked down to a Monday deadline.

The district has already taken the step of canceling classes for Monday, as the families of 50,000 students across the city try to figure out a game plan.

SF parents worry about childcare, learning loss

"It would be tough," said SFUSD parent Tanya Lavelle. "I think a lot of parents are trying to have backup plans."

The big obstacle for many is finding childcare.

What they're saying:

"Grandparents, thankfully, they're with us in the city," said Marianel Varguez. "Grandparents have their lives too. If not, I'm going to have to ask work if I can bring along my two kids for a bit."

Lavelle has a six-year-old at Alvarado Elementary School in Noe Valley.

"Me and my husband are trying to figure out a working from home type of situation," said Lavelle. "My friends, most people have about 2 or 3 days of childcare that they can work out. After that, then we'll see."

Varguez, who has a five- and a seven-year-old at Redding Elementary in Lower Nob Hill, is worried about the impact on her young kids' education.

"They're used to the routine, and used to their friends. And them asking what's going on and why can't we go to school. It's a little hard to describe what's going on at their age," said Varguez.

District, union leaders hold weekend negotiations

As parents tried to figure out a game plan, talks between the two sides continued on Saturday, with negotiations stretching into the evening.

SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Su and union leaders met Saturday afternoon at the War Memorial Veterans Building. At issue are teacher pay, health care, special education resources and programs for immigrant and homeless students.

The last time SFUSD teachers went on strike was nearly 50 years ago, in 1979. That strike lasted seven weeks.

"We should take care of our teachers," said Lavelle.

While the back-and-forth is adding plenty of stress for parents, many are also voicing their support for teachers.

"They deserve a lot, and they do so much for our kids in general – in schools and the after-school program. I'm not happy, but I'm glad they're actually standing up for them," said Varguez.

What's next:

While SFUSD has canceled classes for Monday in anticipation of a strike, a district spokesperson said Saturday it will notify parents right away if there are any updates to that.