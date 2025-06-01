Shark attacks Montara State Beach surfer, chomps board

article

The Brief A surfer was attacked by a shark about 100 yards off of Montara State Beach in San Mateo County. The man was unhurt, though his surfboard was left with deep bite marks. The beach was set to remain closed for at least 48 hours following the attack, according to California State Parks



A surfer survived a close encounter with a shark just off Montara State Beach over the weekend, though his equipment wasn’t so fortunate.

The encounter:

Jens Heller paddled out from the beach on Saturday afternoon and was sitting on his board out on the water when he said he felt something brush against his leg.

The next thing he knew, he was in the ocean.

When he surfaced and looked back, he said all he could see was a black eye over a huge mouth chomping down on his surfboard.

Heller said he snatched his board and made it back to shore as quickly as he could. Two other surfers were in the water with him at the time, and followed suit when they saw the attack.

Once they all reached safety, one of the other surfers told Heller that he estimated the shark to be about 10-feet long. Heller said he only saw its face, and adrenaline precluded any further analysis.

Heller told his story to Powerlines Productions – a Half Moon Bay-based show that has documented "the surfing stroke and lifestyle" since the 1980’s. On the show, he displayed deep bite marks on both sides of his surfboard.

California State Parks issued a 48-hour closure of the beach following the shark attack. (Photo courtesy of Powerlines Productions)

Heller himself, however, was completely unhurt in the ordeal.

The official account:

Adeline Lee of California State Parks confirmed to KTVU that lifeguards and peace officers responded about 2 p.m. on Saturday to Montara State Beach on reports of a non-injury shark attack that occurred about 100 yards offshore.

Responders learned of the surfboard that had "sustained damage consistent with a shark bite," which prompted lifeguards to immediately clear the water and close the beach with shark closure signage, Lee said.

The beach was set to remain closed for at least 48 hours following the attack, Lee said.

The Source: Powerlines Productions, California State Parks