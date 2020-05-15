Sheila E., Warriors DJ D-Sharp to throw virtual party for Oakland high school graduates

While graduation may be cancelled because of the coronavirus, some high profile Bay Area music-makers want to make sure to elevate and celebrate a group of Oakland high school seniors for their accomplishments.

On Friday night, Grammy nominated artist and Bay Area musical legend Sheila E. will be joining the Golden State Warriors Official DJ, D-Sharp, to throw a two hour live party for the graduating class of McClymonds High School in West Oakland.

The virtual celebration will stream live on Sheila E.’s Instagram and is being organized by Elevate Oakland, a non-profit which she co-founded.

Elevate Oakland seeks to provide art and music opportunities for Oakland youth. The group strives to ensure Oakland public schools have equitable access to arts and music education. The non-profit helps with a wide range of needs and opportunities, including providing musical instruments in the classroom, as well as offering student access to mentoring and training by local professional musicians.

“Elevate Oakland leverages music & the arts to provide life-changing tools desperately needed for our youth to accomplish their goals, enrich their lives, and inspire them to strive for greatness,” the group said on its website.

McClymonds High School is one of dozens of schools that have participated in Elevate Oakland's programs.

DJ D-Sharp is himself a product of Oakland schools and has worked closely with Elevate Oakland to help bring music and arts to the city's youth.

The graduation celebration for McClymonds Class of 2020 will be held Friday, May 15 from 7 pm to 9 pm and will be streamed live on Instagram @sheilaedrummer.

To learn more about Elevate Oakland, click here.