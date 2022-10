article

Officials have alerted the public of a shelter-in-place in effect for part of Novato Wednesday afternoon due to downed power lines.

Pacific Gas and Electric has been notified. A Nixle alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. A fallen tree is to blame for the downed lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Tree Lane.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

We are working to gather more details.