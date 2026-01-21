Sheriff to help understaffed Vallejo police patrol city

The Brief Starting Wednesday, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office will deploy a dedicated unit to patrol within Vallejo city limits to help address ongoing staffing shortages. While sheriff’s deputies will handle general calls for service, the Vallejo Police Department will continue to take the lead on traffic collisions, priority incidents and major crime investigations. The city declared a state of emergency in 2023 due to officer shortages, and the Vallejo Police Officers Association has warned about staffing concerns since 2020.



Help is arriving for the Vallejo Police Department as Solano County sheriff’s deputies begin assisting with patrols in the city.

What we know:

Starting Wednesday, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office will deploy a dedicated unit to patrol within Vallejo city limits to help address ongoing staffing shortages.

The sheriff’s office will assign a team consisting of one lieutenant, one sergeant and six deputies. Deputies will respond to calls for service every Wednesday through Saturday, from 2 p.m. to midnight. They will wear standard sheriff’s deputy uniforms and use marked patrol vehicles, and will be dispatched through the normal 911 system.

While sheriff’s deputies will handle general calls for service, the Vallejo Police Department will continue to take the lead on traffic collisions, priority incidents and major crime investigations.

Sheriff’s deputies typically patrol unincorporated areas of Solano County. Their expanded role inside Vallejo is made possible by Senate Bill 1379, which became law in 2024. The legislation lifts the 960-hour annual work limit for retired deputies through 2026, allowing agencies to provide temporary assistance while recruiting and training new officers.

Big picture view:

Staffing shortages at the Vallejo Police Department have been a long-standing issue. The city declared a state of emergency in 2023 due to officer shortages, and the Vallejo Police Officers Association has warned about staffing concerns since 2020.

City Manager Andrew Murray said the city appreciates the support from the sheriff’s office and county partners, calling the collaboration a way to strengthen public safety while the police department continues long-term recruitment and staffing efforts.

The assistance from the sheriff’s office is temporary and is scheduled to run through Dec. 31. City officials say that timeframe is intended to allow the department time to recruit and train new officers. A basic California police academy typically takes about six months to complete.