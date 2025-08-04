Sheriff rescues Point Reyes hikers stranded on remote beach

Two hikers were rescued from Point Reyes National Seashore on Saturday by a helicopter crew from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office after being stranded by the tide.

The hikers were trapped on a remote beach near Elephant Rock after their route back was cut off by the tide, according to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was contacted for assistance by the Marin County Fire Department after firefighters determined that a helicopter rescue would be needed.

A tactical flight officer sheriff's deputy was lowered on a 100-foot line to the rocky beach from the Sheriff's Office's Bell 407 GXP helicopter known as Henry 1. The deputy put the two hikers in harnesses and they were all hoisted up the adjacent cliffside, according to video footage shared on Facebook by the Sheriff's Office.

Neither hiker was injured.