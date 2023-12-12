Sheriff's deputies bring holiday joy with holiday shopping spree form San Francisco kids

Some children from San Francisco are set to enjoy a happy holiday season after sheriff's deputies treated them to a shopping spree.

The shopping trip was made possible through the Sheriff's And You Foundation.

While the holidays typically focus on togetherness and family, for many children, the excitement centers around receiving presents.

On Tuesday morning, 200 kids from San Francisco and 105 from around the Bay Area each received $200 for a shopping spree at a Target store in Colma.

For 7-year-old Rocky, it was a holiday bonanza.

"I got my Batman toy," said Rocky. "And I got my robe, my Minecraft robe."

San Francisco sheriff's deputies, Colma police officers, and volunteers guided the children through the store, helping them choose clothes, toys, and occasional gifts for family members.

The entire event was organized by the Sheriffs And You Foundation.

Co-founder David Wong explained that the idea originated nearly 20 years ago when he was a deputy himself.

"Law enforcement never really comes to your house with good news," Wong said. "Usually they come to your house or stop you from driving when it's bad things happening. So, I wanted to do something to give back to the community."

Niek Butler surprised her family, keeping the shopping spree a secret until they arrived.

"I made reservations to be here, I told them if they get up they'd be able to go to Starbucks," Butler said. "That's the only reason I gave them, and when we got here they were like, 'What's going on?'"

The children said they got everything they could possibly want for the holidays.

Sheriff's deputies, although volunteering their time, found the experience equally rewarding.

"I love hanging out with the kids too," said Captain Jamala Sanford of the San Francisco Sheriff's Office. "These kids were great. You'd think there'd be more toys in here (shopping cart), but no. These kids got pants and jackets and really pretty much what they needed and only a few things they're probably going to play with later on."

For those interested in spreading holiday cheer, contributions can be made to the Sheriff's And You Foundation. While it may be too late to contribute to this year's shopping spree, funds donated this year will go towards spreading holiday joy next year.