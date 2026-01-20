Sheriff's deputy adopts little girl she met on a 'call to protect'

article

The Brief A sheriff's deputy adopts a little girl she met responding to a call in 2023. After a long, challenging journey, the adoption was finalized last week. Sheriff's officials say the adoption was a demonstration of unconditional love, perseverance and courage.



Smiles and kisses marked an emotional milestone moment for a little girl and her new adoptive family, as a sheriff’s office celebrated what it looks like to soar "above and beyond the call of law enforcement."

Last week, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina shared how a deputy working a case ended up meeting a little girl on the job and ultimately embraced this child as her own.

The backstory:

The lives-altering first meeting happened "at exactly the right moment," back in 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

"What began as a call to protect soon became something much deeper," officials shared on social media, saying that Deputy Britanie Bratcher stepped into a role "not only as a protector, but as a source of unconditional love, stability, and hope."

The deputy knew the child was meant to be a part of her life forever, and she set out to make the dream of becoming a family a reality.

Difficult journey

But the process was arduous. The road marked with many obstacles was described as "a long legal journey filled with patience, perseverance, and plenty of hurdles."

In the end it all paid off sealing a mother’s love for a child with whom she felt a deep connection.

It's official

On Jan. 12, their kinship became official, with the adoption of the little girl finalized.

What we don't know:

Sheriff’s officials explained to KTVU that in an effort to protect the privacy of the child and the family, they were not releasing details including her name or age or the circumstances of why Deputy Bratcher was first called to the child’s case.

Story in photos

But the pictures tell a full story: A happy mother holding her little girl and a proud new big sister in a courtroom, posing with the judge in the case after the adoption was made final.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Britanie Bratcher with her two daughters and a judge on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. They celebrated the adoption of a little girl the deputy met while responding to a "call to protect." (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office) Expand

Another image shows a giddy Bratcher being smothered with a kiss from her baby.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Britanie Bratcher with daughter on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office) Expand

In another, she's beaming with pride as the little girl, holding a judge's gavel, makes a silly face in the joyful atmosphere of the moment.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Britanie Bratcher looking lovingly at her daughter. The family celebrated the adoption being finalized on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

A solo photo of the child shows her all smiles, her hair done up beautifully, looking like a princess in a sweet, celebratory frilly yellow dress.

(Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

SEE ALSO: These states rank as the best to raise a family in 2026, data suggests

Sheriff’s officials congratulated the family and said this union was a display of heart, compassion, service, and a willingness and desire "to step up when it matters most, both in uniform and in life."

They also called Deputy Bratcher’s journey a story of courage and family, with an impact that will last.

"Because of her selflessness and love," officials said, "this very special little girl now has a forever home and will never go without in any way."