Sheriff's office squash rumors of extortion of local business from deputies

Rumors are running rampant online accusing the Alameda County Sheriff's Office of extortion, officials said.

A photo making the rounds on the internet captures sheriff's deputies handling money at the counter of an Oakland business; however, rumors suggest that officers were extorting the business and not performing in their official capacity.

In a community note, officials with the sheriff's office clarified that the officers were enforcing a writ of execution for a business levy. In layman's terms, officials can seize cash, property, or the like to collect on a debt from an official judgment.

Such a case took place on July 19 at a local Oakland business.

Officials said that owners can have the levy collected privately, but in the case depicted, it was at the storefront.

"It's troubling that someone took this photo without understanding the lawful nature of the levy collection process and circulated it, causing misunderstanding…we hope that this information clarifies the lawful transaction being carried out on behalf of the County of Alameda," officials said.

The name of the business was not disclosed.