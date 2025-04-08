She's Coming Out! Diana Ross to headline SF's Stern Grove

The Brief Stern Grove Festival announces full lineup with Diana Ross as headliner. The Big Picnic Weekend will also feature Damian and Stephen Marley. More information to come about the location of the community box offices where free tickets will be available.



A Motown legend is coming out to the nation's longest-running free music festival, and it's right here in San Francisco.

She's Coming Out!

What we know:

Diana Ross was announced as the headlining act for this summer's Stern Grove Festival 2025. Ms. Ross will take the stage on Sunday, August 17 for The Big Picnic Weekend, opposite Damian Marley and Stephen Marley, who will do the honors on Saturday, August 16.

Organizers for the event announced the 88th annual festival's full lineup on Tuesday. Oakland's The Pointer Sisters had previously been announced. Rounding out the summer series are acts like Orville Peck, Sleater Kinney, Lyrics Born, Phantogram, Girl Talk and Chromeo.

Diana Ross at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Ross, who recently turned 81, is a founding member of Detroit's legendary girl group The Supremes. She found success as a solo artist after splitting from the group at the height of their fame. The pop-soul diva has received multiple Grammy nominations for her numerous hit songs. She sealed her legacy as an artist long ago and continues to tour successfully.

One of her most iconic moments was performing during a thunderstorm in New York's Central Park in 1983. Time will tell if her Stern Grove outdoor audience will get a flashback of that performance.

The full lineup

This year's lineup boasts a "deep roster" of Bay Area talent, according to organizers. Aside from Berkeley's Lyrics Born and Oakland's legendary The Pointer Sisters, ASTU, of Oakland, will provide "smooth, hypnotic R&B." San Francisco's Ha Vey is described as "ethereal pop with substance and soul. And if you like to party, look no further than The California Honeydrops. This Oakland act is "soulful, joyful and always a party," concert organizers said.

Check the full lineup here

How to get tickets

Last week, concert organizers announced a new ticketing system for the free event.

We now know that one of those options will be community box office locations throughout the city. More details about how to get tickets this way are trickling in.

At least 1,000 free tickets will be available at these box offices the day before the show. Organizers said they will have more information about the location of these box offices in May.

A lottery system will also be in place after organizers said they listened to feedback from concertgoers who didn't like the previous online ticket rush. In previous iterations, the festival was first-come, first-served with no online component.

Carrying on the legacy

The backstory:

Stern Grove Festival was founded in 1938 by Rosalie Meyer Stern, a philanthropist who believed that the arts should be free and accessible to all. Her tradition and legacy of stewardship is carried on by her descendants, festival organizers said in a news release.

"We're doing everything we can to preserve this incredible San Francisco tradition," said Bob Fielder, executive director for Stern Grove Festival. "In a world where most concerts are very costly, this is one of the last remaining places where music is free, accessible, and truly for everyone."

The festival kicks off June 15 and runs through August 17.

See you at the amphitheater!

The Source Stern Grove Festival news release, Grammy.com, Classicmotown.com, previous KTVU reporting.