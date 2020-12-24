Ship containing massive container cranes headed for Port of Oakland to dock at Drakes Bay

article

Before the largest container cranes to be shipped to the Port of Oakland arrive, a ship crew will be "lowering the booms" in order to clear both the Golden Gate and Bay bridges.

Port officials on Thursday said the ship containing the cranes that will soar more than 400 feet above the wharf in their raised position, will dock at Drakes Bay for a few days starting on Christmas Eve.

While anchored, the ship’s crew will take a few days, weather permitting, to make the adjustments to the cranes extensions.

"Once the crane booms are lowered, then the ships will easily clear the bridges and can enter the Bay," according to the Port's press release. Once the ship arrives, it will dock again for several days as preparations are made for the crane installations at the port's largest terminal, which is operated by SSA Terminals.

The cranes are coming from Chinese manufacturer ZPMC, based out of Shanghai. SSA has invested $30 million in the new shipping cargo equipment.

The biggest container cranes in Oakland will have a lift height of 174 feet above the dock. They were initially set to arrive in September.