Shocking sounds: Heavy gunfire heard in Oakland neighborhood

Oakland police said they're investigating the sound of gunfire that rang out – and was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video – in a neighborhood early Thursday evening.

Police said they found evidence of a shooting in the 1900 block of 96th Avenue about 7:30 p.m., but they have not found any gunshot victims.

A witness said they heard more than a dozen rounds of gunfire and several cars and homes were hit.

A neighbor captured the sound of the gunfire, which lasted for about 30 seconds. There were no other sounds of screaming or anyone in pain.

A dog barked and a car siren went off.

Anyone with information should call the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.