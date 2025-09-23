Shocking surveillance video of San Ramon jewelry store being ransacked

The San Ramon Police Department has shared surveillance video from the interior of Heller Jewelers as more than 20 smash-and-grab suspects, some of whom are armed with firearms, enter and begin ransacking the store with items like hammers and pickaxes.

Within seconds, the store is overwhelmed by an army who charges the front entrance and shatters the glass display cases, taking whatever they see in their path.

The backstory:

This happened on Monday, Sept. 22, at the store on 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road. Police initially said shots were fired during the robbery but that no one was injured.

One of the suspects shot out the front door to allow the horde of people to flee.

Police said the suspects fled the store in cars that were stashed at the City Center Bishop Ranch valet parking area.

Police briefly pursued the suspects but quickly broke off the chase and let air support track the cars into Contra Costa and Alameda counties. A San Ramon police drone provided the view from above. Several of the suspects were detained in two locations in Oakland and at a location in Dublin.

This is the second $1million robbery at the jewelry store in the past couple of years.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.