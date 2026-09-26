Shooting on Bay Bridge near Treasure Island prompts brief closures for CHP investigation

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The Brief A man was shot in the leg on the Bay Bridge east of Treasure Island early on Saturday morning All eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed for about an hour as investigators searched the area. Another search was conducted just after 2 p.m., prompting another 30-minute closure of the eastbound lanes of the bridge.



A man was shot in the leg on the Bay Bridge east of Treasure Island early on Saturday morning, prompting two brief closures of the bridge as authorities investigated the crime.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers responded just after 4:05 a.m. to the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge, east of Treasure Island, after a victim reported that he had been shot in the leg and was taking himself to a hospital, according to a CHP statement.

All eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed for about an hour as investigators searched the area. Another search was conducted just after 2 p.m., prompting another 30-minute closure of the eastbound lanes of the bridge.

What we don't know:

CHP detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting and to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the CHP at 707-917-4491.