Shooting during robbery in San Francisco leaves man seriously injured

By Dan McMenamin
Published 
San Francisco
Bay City News

SAN FRANCISCO - A 42-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when two suspects robbed and shot him in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood late Sunday night, according to police.

Generic image of police lights.

The shooting was reported at about 10:55 p.m. in the area of Castro and Elizabeth streets. The suspects approached the man, pointed guns at him and took his phone, then shot him twice as he ran away, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

The suspects remain at large and detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.