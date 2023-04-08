Shooting forces closure of southbound Interstate 880 in Fremont, Milpitas
The California Highway Patrol confirmed the closure Saturday night of the southbound lanes of Interstate 880 between Fremont and Milpitas was the result of a shooting.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 880 but two remain closed in Fremont's Warm Springs District as of 8:45 p.m.
The northbound lanes of the freeway are not affected.
There are no details about the police activity.
SEE ALSO: 2 adults, 2 children in connection with 9 armed robberies
The actual freeway blockage is near Dixon Landing Road, along the Fremont-Milpitas city limits.
There are no additional details about the shooting at this time.