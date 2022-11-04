Shooting in East Oakland leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Friday afternoon.
According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 81st Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene where the located a gunshot victim.
Officers provided medical treatment to the victim until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite those efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.
The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.