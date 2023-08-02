Hayward shooting kills teen, injures another

Hayward police on Wednesday announced they are investigating a shooting near W. Tennyson Road that left a teenager dead.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night near the 900 block of W. Tennyson Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims, a 37-year-old male and a 15-year-old male.

Both received medical treatment, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries due to the shooting.

The identities of the victims are being withheld, and no suspect is in custody.

This is Hayward’s sixth homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Purnell at 510-293-7176.