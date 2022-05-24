Two people injured in Oakland shooting

article

Gunfire erupted in broad daylight in Oakland on Tuesday, leaving two people injured, police said.

The city's ShotSpotter detection system alerted officers of the gunfire shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue in East Oakland, not far from the Allendale Recreation Center.

Police told KTVU that officers responded and located two people with gunshot wounds.

Officers were on scene investigating throughout the afternoon. Police said it was an active crime scene and asked people to avoid the area.

Investigators also asked anyone who may have information about the case to contact the police department's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

Bay City News contributed to this report.