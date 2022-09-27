Shooting in Oakland's Brookfield Village leaves 1 dead, another injured

A shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning left one man dead and another wounded, police said.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the city's Brookfield Village neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 9600 block of Edes Avenue and Nevada Street where they located two men with gunshot wounds.

Authorities at the scene confirmed to KTVU that one of the victims died and another was injured in the shooting.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.