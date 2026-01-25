Shooting inside car shuts down Livermore highway; suspect arrested

article

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 were briefly closed in Livermore on Saturday evening after a man allegedly shot another person inside of a car they were riding in and threw the gun onto the road.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers were called about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday to the eastbound side of the freeway west of Fallon Road on reports of the shooting, according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers learned that the shooting "involved occupants within the vehicle," and no other cars were involved.

An investigation revealed that the suspect – later identified as 41-year-old Antoine Maurice Nolan of Oakland – allegedly shot another person inside of the car before throwing the gun onto the freeway. The vehicle then pulled off of the freeway onto surface streets, where one of the occupants called 9-1-1.

The aftermath:

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and the eastbound side of Interstate 580 was briefly closed to allow authorities to retrieve the gun used in the shooting.

Nolan was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of felony child endangerment and "various weapons violations," the CHP said.