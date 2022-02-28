Shooting on I-580 in Livermore takes out pickup truck windows

A shooting on Interstate 580 in Livermore on Sunday took the windows out on a white pickup truck, witnesses reported.

The California Highway Patrol closed all westbound lanes for half an hour to allow time for officers to collect evidence at the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Fayyaz Ibrahim of Livermore said he uses that freeway regularly and called the shooting "really scary."

In 2021, there were 144 Bay Area freeway shootings.

Nearly 70% of those shootings occurred in the two East Bay counties of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, the data shows.

The CHP arrested suspects in 11% of last year's cases, the data shows.