Shoppers seeking limited edition deals camp in the rain at new Pleasanton Costco

In Pleasanton, shoppers are out braving the rainstorm, hoping to be among the first to check out a new Costco store. And though that store doesn't open until next week, the line of people camped out in front is already long.

"I was not counting on the weather, and I was not paying attention to it. I found out when we got here that it was going to be torrential rain pour," says Jason Lee, who flew in from Hawaii for the grand opening.

He says, "We got a tent here, sleeping bags. Just trying to stay out of the rain as much as possible," he says.

When a new Costco opens, the store offers some limited edition items, especially when it comes to bourbon and other spirits. That's what many in line are focused on.

"The weather is... we weren't prepared for that. But everybody that does this is kind of experienced at it. So they'll do whatever it takes to get the bottle that they really want," says Mark Ostrowski from San Jose.

Ostrowski has an air mattress in the back of his car. Others have tents on top of their cars. And they're here for the long haul, trying to keep warm and dry.

"Everyone is OK with you doing what it takes to stay dry, but you have to be present in your area, so everybody knows that you're here," he says.

The new Pleasanton Costco officially opens November 27th.

